Covid-19 has begun to take a toll on the social fabric of Punjab, as virus infections swell across the state.

By 10 April, the coronavirus had reached nearly 15 districts, with 101 covid-19 positive cases recorded and eight deaths. Mohali tops the list with 26 cases, followed by Nawashahr at 19 and Amritsar at 10.

There were early signals about what would follow if the infection count rose. Last month, for instance, the death of Nawashahr’s Baldev Singh, who had returned from Germany, had led to widespread fears about the non-resident community. It didn’t help that more than 12 others were subsequently detected to have been infected by Singh. Fifteen villages, other than Singh’s own, had to be locked down.

Locals say the fault of one, knowingly or unknowingly, is being borne by all. With Punjab home to a sizeable NRI population, the community has been at the receiving end in many villages. In March alone, an estimated 90,000 NRIs returned to the state.

Gurbaksh, a song by Punjabi singer Siddhu Mooseywala, solely blamed Baldev Singh for spreading covid-19. The song was even retweeted by Punjab police’s official Twitter handle. State police chief Dinkar Gupta eventually removed the song from his Twitter handle after Punjabi NRIs protested. Gurpreet Singh, a Punjabi-origin singer based in Canada, says governments are making people fight each other to hide their own failures.

In the beginning, Punjab even allowed large religious programmes to take place. Religious leaders like Jaagir Kaur, on returning from abroad, went about participating in public programmes without any examination.

The state government claims to have begun the process of buying supplies for setting up 26,000 isolation beds and infrastructure for testing facilities. It is also preparing to use university campuses as isolation centres. Arrangements are on to buy 1 million rapid testing kits. But the reality stands in stark contrast to those official claims of preparedness.

More than 1,200 of the 4,400 posts for specialist doctors in state hospitals are vacant. Medical colleges in Amritsar and Patiala have just 20 ventilators each. Nursing staff at Patiala’s government hospital have blamed the unit’s administration for ignoring their security and not ensuring adequate safety measures for them, and organized protests on 30 and 31 March.

Meanwhile, stigma and segregation are growing. Locals in Verka, where renowned spiritual singer Raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa lived, didn’t allow his last rites to be performed out of fear that it would spread the virus. Singh had tested positive for the virus. Similarly, on 7 April, the family of Jasvindra Singh refused to accept his body after his death. The same happened with Surendra Kaur, a deceased from Ludhiana.

Checkpoints at village borders, meant to enhance security, are also now causing a breakdown of brotherhood. Some people say that the youth manning them use them to flaunt their power. Farmer leader Harjindra Singh had a bitter experience carrying his ailing wife to the hospital on a motorcycle. He says that even the police may allow one to go onward if the reason is valid, but no one is willing to listen at the checkpoints.

The worst example of the breakdown unfolded in Talwara tehsil of Hoshiarpur. First, fake news began to spread that local Muslim Gujjars, who are cattle rearers, were spreading the virus through milk. People stopped buying milk from Muslim Gujjars, who had no option but to discard it.

Shiv Inder Singh is a freelance journalist and the editor-in-chief of the Punjabi portal Suhi Saver.