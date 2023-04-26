The PSEB class 8th results are expected to be released next week. Earlier, 26 April was expected to be the release date. However, officials have confirmed that the results will now be released on 1 May. Students can check the detailed results at the official PSEB websites -- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

This year, the Class 8 results were initially planned to commence on February 20. However, the starting date was postponed to February 25 due to various factors, including the G-20 summit, the commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, and the Hola Mohalla festival. The process of evaluation began in the last week of March and was expected to be end by the second week of April.

Here is how to download the Punjab board class 8 result 2023

Visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Click on the PSEB 8th class result 2023 link.

PSEB 8th class result 2023 log-in page will open.

Key in your roll number or name and submit.

Your PSEB 8th class result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result.

The results displayed on the official websites will be considered provisional results. The official PSEB mark sheet will be provided by the schools.

In 2022, the pass percentage for the Class 8 exams was recorded at 98.25%. In the previous year, a student named Manpreet Singh from Barnala district secured the first position in the state by obtaining the perfect score of 100%.

The second rank was shared by two students, namely Himani from the Hoshiarpur district and Karmanpreet Kaur from the Amritsar district, who both scored 99.33%.

Last year, a total of 3,07,942 students registered for class 8 examinations out of which 3,02,558 passed. Class 8 exams were conducted from April 7 to April 28 in 2022. In 2022, the Punjab School Education Board recorded an overall 98.25 pass per cent for class 8 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 98.70% whereas for boys it was 97.86%.

A senior PSEB official informed that the scorecards for Class 8 will probably release by May 1. “We had earlier declared a tentative schedule, according to which it was scheduled to release on April 26, but it is not happening anymore. It is highly possible that it will be declared next Monday (May 1)," a senior PSEB official stated.

Till now, the Punjab Board has only released results for Class 5, in which the overall pass percentage was 99.69%, which is a minor increase from 99.62% of in 2022.