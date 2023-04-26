Punjab School Education Board expected to announce class 8th results soon2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Earlier, 26 April was expected to be the release date of PSEB Class 8th Result 2023. However, officials have confirmed that the results will now be released later. Read more to know when the results will be announced.
The PSEB class 8th results are expected to be released next week. Earlier, 26 April was expected to be the release date. However, officials have confirmed that the results will now be released on 1 May. Students can check the detailed results at the official PSEB websites -- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×