Punjab: Security cover withdrawn for 122 former ministers and MLAs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In case any fresh, specific input regarding threat to a protectee is available with the local police, prior clearance may be obtained from ADGP/security, Punjab, before withdrawal of security, a letter said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs has been withdrawn days before AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes over as the chief minister of Punjab. However, security deployed on specific orders of the courts will not be removed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs has been withdrawn days before AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes over as the chief minister of Punjab. However, security deployed on specific orders of the courts will not be removed.
A letter also maintained, “In case any fresh, specific input regarding threat to a protectee is available with the local police, prior clearance may be obtained from ADGP/security, Punjab, before withdrawal of security."
A letter also maintained, “In case any fresh, specific input regarding threat to a protectee is available with the local police, prior clearance may be obtained from ADGP/security, Punjab, before withdrawal of security."
Prominent leaders among those who stand to lose their security cover are former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Brahm Mohindra, Sangat Singh Gilzian and former speaker K P Singh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prominent leaders among those who stand to lose their security cover are former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Brahm Mohindra, Sangat Singh Gilzian and former speaker K P Singh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Badal, who lost from Bathinda Urban seat, is being protected by 19 security personnel while Ashu is guarded by 16 of them, according to the Punjab Police.
Badal, who lost from Bathinda Urban seat, is being protected by 19 security personnel while Ashu is guarded by 16 of them, according to the Punjab Police.
The security cover of Warring, who was the former transport minister, comprised 21 personnel, the highest among the leaders that figure in the list. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, will also lose her security cover. She is being protected by seven personnel.
The security cover of Warring, who was the former transport minister, comprised 21 personnel, the highest among the leaders that figure in the list. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, will also lose her security cover. She is being protected by seven personnel.
Prominent among the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, who will lose their security cover are Daljit Singh Cheema, Tota Singh, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Chunni
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prominent among the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, who will lose their security cover are Daljit Singh Cheema, Tota Singh, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Chunni
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lal Bhaga, Manoranjan Kalia, Anil Joshi, Dinesh Babbu Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, and former MLAs Sharanjit Dhillon and Pawan Kumar Tinu.
Lal Bhaga, Manoranjan Kalia, Anil Joshi, Dinesh Babbu Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, and former MLAs Sharanjit Dhillon and Pawan Kumar Tinu.
The list also includes the names of former AAP MLAs Jagtar Singh Jagga, Kanwar Sandhu, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and HS Phoolka.