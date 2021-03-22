There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2, 319 fresh infections, and 58 more fatalities on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally climbed to 2,15,409.

The number of active cases has increased from 18,257 on Sunday to 18,628 on Monday. The total number of recoveries reached 1,90,399 as 1,870 patients were discharged on Monday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday had held the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases and had also urged them not to let their guard down against the infection.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.





