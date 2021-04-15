OPEN APP
Punjab sees record daily rise of 4,333 Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh: Punjab's daily Covid-19 cases surged to a record high of 4,333 on Thursday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 2,86,816, according to a medical bulletin.

The state's previous biggest jump of 3,477 COVID-19 cases was recorded on April 12.

Punjab's death toll climbed to 7,722 as 51 more people succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases increased to 30,033 from 28,250 on Wednesday. There are 40 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 374 are on oxygen support, it said.

Mohali reported the highest number of fresh cases at 860, followed by 482 in Ludhiana, 399 in Jalandhar, 365 in Amritsar, 353 in Patiala and 301 in Bathinda.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Amritsar, nine from Hoshiarpur and six each from Gurdaspur and Ludhiana.

A total of 2,478 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 2,49,061, the bulletin stated.

So far, 64,73,869 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 412 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the union territory's case count has reached 32,397, a medical bulletin said.

There are 3,371 active cases in Chandigarh.

As many as 409 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 28,619, the bulletin stated.

So far, 3,52,815 samples have been taken for testing. While 3,19,357 samples have tested negative, reports of 65 are awaited, it said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

