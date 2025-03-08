At least six workers are feared trapped after a portion of factory collapsed in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at Ludhiana's focal point area.

A team from NDRF and fire department are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

“In the Focal Point 8 area, we received information this evening that the building of a factory collapsed. Six workers are trapped. Rescue operations are underway,” said Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ludhiana.

Jorwal added that NDRF teams have reached the spot, adding, "A magisterial inquiry will be done and a report will be submitted."

The exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

“There are reports of a factory building collapsing in Ludhiana. I have issued instructions to the administration to immediately assess the situation. Rescue teams have reached the spot and have started their work. I pray for the speedy recovery and safety of the workers buried under the debris,” said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in another development, as part of its ongoing drive against illegal properties owned by drug peddlers, Punjab Police and municipal authorities demolished six structures in Khanna.

These properties, built on encroached municipal land, belonged to six smugglers — Aslam, Sunil, Shindi, Mohendro, Pappu, and Gulshan — who are facing multiple cases related to drug trafficking and illegal liquor trade, police said.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav said the authorities undertook the demolition after the Khanna municipal council reported these encroachments to the police.