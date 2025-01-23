Punjab shocker: An elderly woman in Punjab was hospitalized after being mauled by dogs, requiring 40 stitches. This incident follows another recent dog attack in the state. Separately, a three-year-old boy in Mathura was killed by stray dogs while playing outside his home this week.

Punjab shocker: An elderly woman was hospitalised with severe injuries on Wednesday after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Punjab. The incident comes merely weeks after another woman in the state was mauled by dogs while taking a morning walk through an isolated area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in the Khanna area of Ludhiana earlier this week. The victim had been working as a house cleaner when the dogs knocked her over and started biting. Local residents subsequently rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital. Doctors at the government hospital confirmed that the victim required approximately 40 stitches after the attack.

Punjab shocker: Stray dog menace Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs while playing outside his house in a separate incident from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when the boy, identified as Sofiyan, was playing outside his home (in the Eidgah Colony). A pack of six stray dogs surrounded him, attacked, and dragged him, leaving him grievously injured," Ashish Sharma — Circle Officer of Chhata.

Officials said that other children who witnessed the attack had informed the family of the victim. The family members then rushed to the spot and used sticks to drive the dogs away. The child was rescued with severe injuries — sporting bite and claw marks all over his body.

The boy was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred him to a district hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Officials said he succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A third incident from Wednesday saw two fire personnel injured after a stray dog bit them in Maharashtra. The incident took place in the Gamdevi area of Thane while they were removing a tree fallen near a bus stop.