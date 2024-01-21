Punjab & Sind Bank employee steals over ₹52 crore from customers FDs to play online games
Punjab & Sind Bank suspended Bedanshu Shekhar Mishra in November 2022 when the fraud came to light
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of former Punjab & Sind Bank official who allegedly broke customer FDs worth over ₹52 crore and used the money to play online games. The action of the federal agency came after a case was filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the bank official. ED said that they attached immovable property and fixed deposits worth ₹2.56 crore of the accused bank employee.