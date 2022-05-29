The attack on the Punjabi singer is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry
Punjab CM has said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district.
Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.
The incident came a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
However, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said Moose Wala had four police personnel for security and only two of the gunmen were withdrawn temporarily, reported Hindustan Times.
Toora said that Moose Wala had not taken along the remaining two gunmen attached with him at the time of the incident.
The statement was also echoed by Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra, who said that that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.
The attack on the Punjabi singer is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.
According to police officials, when Moose Wala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles.
“Moose Wala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable," said Toora.
He said that police found bullet shells of a 9 mm weapon, adding that there was a possibility of the use of a 315 bore weapon.
When asked about the use of an AK-47 rifle in the incident, the SSP said it could be possible, but all facts would come out during the investigation.
He said that there was a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs and the attack could be connected to it. “We are investigating the matter and we have got some leads," said the SSP.
Soon after the news of Moose Wala's murder made the headlines, the Congress' Punjab unit hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".
"Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji's security was revoked just yesterday as a publicity stunt by insensitive and inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state's law and order is appalling. CM and DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala," Punjab Congress tweeted.
As his government drew flak over the killing, Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm.
“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," said Mann in a tweet.
Moose Wala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.
Moose Wala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.