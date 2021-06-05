The union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday lashed out at the Congress government into the alleged selling of Covid vaccine doses by the Punjab government to private hospitals for profit.

The union minister said that Covishield vaccine doses purchased at ₹309 were sold at 1,560 in Punjab.

"In Punjab, the Covid-19 doses which should be provided free of cost to people were sold at higher prices. Covishield dose purchased at ₹309 has been sold at 1,560." Puri said on Saturday.

According to Puri, a Punjab government officer and in charge of Covid vaccination disclosed some data on May 29. Puri said the officer pointed out that 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield procured at ₹13.25 crore, its average amount ₹309.

While 1,14,190 Covaxin doses procured at ₹4.70 crore its average amount is ₹412, Puri informed media.

Puri said the Centre had distributed 50% of vaccines to states and union territories to administer vaccines to people free of cost.

"States are profiteering on their own procurement. If these (above) figures are true then the real amount of profit is not just ₹2.40 crore," he added

Meanwhile, the Centre has sought a clarification from the Punjab government following media reports alleging that it "sold" Covid vaccine to private hospitals and "earned a profit".

Prima facie, it is in clear violation of the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, said Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Vandana Gurnani to the principal secretary of the Punjab government's Health Department.

"As you are aware, from May 1, 2021, the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy have come into force. According to this strategy, private sector hospitals are directly procuring COVID-l9 vaccines from the vaccine manufacturers," the letter said.

"The state government is, therefore, requested to confirm the veracity of this news article and send a clarification to MoHFW immediately in this regard," she said.

Under flak from the opposition for "diverting" Covid vaccines to private hospitals, the Punjab government on Friday asked them to return all stock meant for the 18-44 age group.

The dramatic turnabout came after opposition parties – Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party –- slammed the Congress government for "selling" to private hospitals doses meant to be administered free.

"The order of providing one-time limited vaccine dose to 18-44 years age group population through private hospitals has not been taken in the right spirit and is hereby withdrawn," the government note said.

"Further, it has been decided that the private hospitals should return forthwith all the vaccine doses available with them," Vikas Garg, who is in charge of Punjab's Covid vaccination programme, said in the order.

Once they get their own direct supplies from the manufacturers, the private hospitals will also return to the state government the doses they have already used up.

