Punjab State Power supplies 3,265 lakh units of power, highest ever single day

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, this year PSPCL has also successfully met the highest ever peak demand of 14207 MW on June 29 at 12.15 pm by surpassing the previous year record of 13431 MW on July 1, 2021. This summer due to increased temperature, the demand of power is persistently high but despite this PSPCL is providing a daily 8-hour power supply to its agriculture consumers and 24-hour power supply to all other categories of consumers in Punjab without imposing any power cuts on any category of consumers.