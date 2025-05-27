Punjab: Suspected terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar, Police says, ‘Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active…’

A man suspected of being linked to a terrorist organization died in an explosion near Majitha Road in Amritsar on Tuesday, according to police.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh stated that the blast likely occurred due to mishandling while the man was attempting to retrieve explosive material, PTI reported.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh says, “The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment...We have received a lot of clues...Further investigation is underway...Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa…”

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was at the spot to collect samples of the explosive, police said.

Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts, as per an official release.

In another operation on Monday, BSF troops recovered two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 957 grams, from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district.

“The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and metal loop along with a torch was found attached to the packets,” the release said.