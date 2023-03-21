Punjab suspends internet services till March 23 for Amritpal Singh manhunt2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Punjab: Amritpal Singh is still on the run, while his uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh already surrendered before the Jalandhar police.
Punjab police launched a massive crackdown against Waris Punjab de chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, following which all mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended till March 23 in the state, the state government issued an order on Tuesday.
