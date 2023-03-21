Punjab police launched a massive crackdown against Waris Punjab de chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh , following which all mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended till March 23 in the state, the state government issued an order on Tuesday.

“All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the order read.

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar,… https://t.co/0uGJSAZcZL pic.twitter.com/jHgyzcYLoy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Amritpal Singh is still on the run, while his uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh already surrendered before the Jalandhar police. The cops are also arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

Harjeet Singh was brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. Sources said that his uncle was brought from Punjab to the military airport in Jorhat, from where he was brought to the Dibrugarh Jail under security by road.

Along with Harjeet Singh, many other Khalistan supporters have been brought to Dibrugarh jail, sources added as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, four pro-Khalistani members were flown to Dibrugarh on Sunday and lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

Previously, the central agency sources informed that the authorities arrested Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instill confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-caliber firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

(With ANI inputs)