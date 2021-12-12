Punjab taxation dept officials to hold 3-day pen-down strike. Details here

OPEN APP
Those participating in the strike are officials from the excise and taxation department, senior officers' association and excise and taxation officers' association.
Those participating in the strike are officials from the excise and taxation department, senior officers’ association and excise and taxation officers’ association. (File Photo)
  • If these officials go ahead with their strike, work related to services like issuance of registration certificates, assessments, refunds, road checking, issuance of passes and permits could be affected. 

The officials of the Punjab excise and taxation department officers will hold a three-day pen-down strike from December 15 to 17. In order to press for their demands, they have threatened to go on a mass casual leave from December 20.

Those participating in the strike are officials from the excise and taxation department, senior officers’ association and excise and taxation officers’ association.

If these officials go ahead with their strike, work related to services like issuance of registration certificates, assessments, refunds, road checking, issuance of passes and permits could be affected. The officials said despite their strike, they will, however, continue to perform election-related duties assigned to them.

These officials are protesting against the stepmotherly treatment being given to the excise and taxation department. They also alleged lower pay salaries and harassment by the state vigilance as reasons for holding the strike.

The association members said their department has been downgraded in the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations. They said their demand of enhancing the pay grade for senior officials has also fallen on deaf ears.

They said the state vigilance is harassing the taxation department officials over corruption allegations despite the fact that "no evidence could be found".

