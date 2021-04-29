Even as India’s covid-19 infections and deaths shot up, the country received global attention and help. The US agreed to lift the export ban on raw materials that will allow Serum Institute of India to ramp up production. Several countries, including the UK, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia extended support by offering essential medicines and equipment. Russia said it will send its first batch of Sputnik vaccines coming Saturday. Even as India’s covid-19 vaccine doses per capita increased marginally from 11% to 12% in the past week, the pace of increase was among the slowest across the most populous countries globally. Last week, it was sixth among the 10 most populous countries in ramping up vaccine coverage. This week, it was eighth, according to data portal Our World in Data. Japan registered the fastest growth, but on a low base. The US continued to lead in cumulative vaccine doses administered, and India maintained its sixth position on that metric.

