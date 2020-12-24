Subscribe
Home >News >India >Punjab to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive

2 min read . 09:24 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The drive will be tested at five sites each in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts
  • The process will be supported by immunization partners UNDP and the WHO

To ensure a smooth roll-out of the vaccination process, the central government has selected Punjab to conduct a dry run on December 28 and December 29.

The drive will be tested at five sites each in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

"The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system. It will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the Covid-19 drive," said the state Health Minister Balbir Singh after the announcement.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

"The dry run is to be conducted in one or two districts, under the overall leadership of District Collector or Magistrate," he added.

The process will be supported by immunization partners United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). All activities, including beneficiary data upload, session site allocation (micro-planning), session site management (with test beneficiaries) to reporting and evening debriefing, will be covered during the drive.

According to the minister, the process will be supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

"The primary objective of the dry run included assessing the operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in the field environment and to test linkages between planning," the state said.

'Beware of new strain'

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the people to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow all Covid safety norms amid reports of a new strain of the virus spreading in some parts of the world.

Pointing out that even those who recover from Covid suffer long-term aftereffects, including weakness, the CM said while the spread of the pandemic in the state might have slowed down for now, the crisis was not yet over.

The last flight that landed in Amritsar from the UK yesterday had eight positive cases, he said, hoping that the new strain of the virus had not entered Punjab.

