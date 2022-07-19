Punjab to introduce location tracking device in passenger vehicles from Aug 1

Punjab to introduce location tracking device in passenger vehicles from Aug 11 min read . 10:21 PM IST
The aim of this new move is to ensure efficacy in the public transport system and effective monitoring of all the vehicles in the state.
Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on 19 July said that they will introduce a vehicle location tracking device system in all passenger service vehicles from 1 August.
The aim of this new move is to ensure efficacy in the public transport system and effective monitoring of all the vehicles in the state. Passenger service vehicles include mini buses and taxis.
Making the announcement during a meeting to review the offices of regional transport authorities, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the timetables of the vehicles will be uploaded on the designated web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
The minister even expressed his concerns over deaths caused by road accidents and instructed that it is necessary for all heavy vehicles, including tipper trucks, to be fitted with a rod (iron angle) at their rear, a statement said.
Adding more, he said that no such vehicle shall be passed by motor vehicle inspectors unless the rod is fitted.
Apart from this, he also ordered regular inspection of all the interstate barriers by the respective secretary of the regional transport authority.
With PTI inputs.
