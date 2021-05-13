Punjab to join global Covax alliance to procure anti-Covid vaccines

The Cabinet also approved the purchase of Covaxin for industrial workers for whose vaccination the industry has expressed willingness to pay. The state government has so far ordered only Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group, but with this decision, decks have been cleared to place orders for Covaxin too. In a brief presentation, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the Cabinet that of the 30 lakh Covishield doses ordered by the state government, the Serum Institute of India has so far confirmed 4.29 lakh doses, of which one lakh have been received.