Adding to the list of states that have postponed exams due to sharp rise in Covid cases, now Punjab has announced that all students of class 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to next class without taking any examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that all students of class 5, 8 & 10 be promoted to next class, without taking any examination. A decision on Class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams, which have already been postponed, to be taken later based on the emerging situation, office of the Chief Minister office (CMO) of the state said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Singh wrote to the Union Education Minister seeking postponement of class X & XII Board Examination in view of COVID-19 surge.

States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan have postponed the examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday decided to postpone class 12 exams and cancel class 10 board exams 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via