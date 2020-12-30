Punjab to recruit 50,000 people till March 31, restructure 10 departments

The amendment approved by the Cabinet stipulates that the expression "fixed monthly emoluments" for the employees, appointed to the service before the July 17, 2020, means the amount drawn monthly by a government employee equal to the minimum of the pay band of the service or post to which he is appointed.The amount shall not include grade pay, special pay, annual increment or any other allowance, except travelling allowance drawn with reference to the grade pay of the relevant service or post.