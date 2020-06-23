Punjab has decided to open its hospitality sector at a reduced capacity of 50% state chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said.

Hotels, marriage halls, restaurants and other facilities can operate at a 50% capacity and must adhere to SoP and must observe full precautions.

The reopening of the sector is in accordance with the instructions issued by Ministry of home affairs via a 6 June letter and concerns that have been expressed by the industry over the recent days.

As per the relaxation, restaurants are allowed to open with dine-in facility till 8 pm and operate at 50% capacity or 50 guests whichever is less.

Restaurants in hotels can serve food till 8 pm to both in house guests and those arriving for dinner, although the capacity is fixed at 50% or 50 guests, whichever is less. Bars shall remain closed but room service is available.

Exclusive of staff, marriages, parties and open air functions can have a maximum of 50 guests and the size of the hall should be 5000 sq yards. Once again bars at the venue will have to remain closed though the guests at the function can be served.

The staff of hotels and other venues has to comply with the instructions issued by the guidelines issued by ministry of health and family welfare.

