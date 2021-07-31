Punjab government today announced that it will allow reopening of schools for all classes from Monday, with proper protocols to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

In a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary, it said that other restrictions shall remain in place till 10 August to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said.

















