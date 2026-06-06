Punjab tragedy: 9 killed as pick-up vehicle carrying 32 people to Amritsar for relative's last rites rams into truck

In a devastating road accident, nine people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Janga Wala Mour on the Ferozepur–Fazilka road on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying 32 passengers, including women and children, from Jalalabad to Beas in Amritsar, where they were headed to immerse the ashes of a deceased relative in the Beas River, according to PTI. The journey ended in tragedy when the vehicle met with the accident.

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Several victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while those seriously hurt were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur for treatment.

According to Dr Nikhil Gupta, Senior Medical Officer, patients in critical condition have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College in Faridkot for advanced medical care.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, accompanied by other senior officials, arrived at the accident site to oversee the situation and assess the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SSP stated that police have launched an investigation and are working to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Anshpreet Singh (12), one of the survivors who escaped with minor injuries, said he was travelling with his family to immerse the ashes of his grandmother, Pooro Bai (62), in the Beas River when the tragedy occurred.

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"We started our journey early at 3.30 am. Everything was normal, and we even stopped for fuel. As soon as we reached near Janga Wala Mour, the accident happened", Anshpreet stated.

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The victims who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Karnail Singh, Lakshmi Rani, Sukhwinder Kaur, Bhago Rani, Maya Bai, Surinder Singh, Raj Kumar, Darshan Singh, and Vidya Rani.

Narrow escape for 30 passengers after private bus overturns in Maharashtra's Beed In a major mishap that could have turned fatal, around 30 passengers escaped unhurt after a private bus overturned on a sharp curve along a hilly road in Maharashtra's Beed district early on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4 am in the Kanifnath Ghat area of Ashti tehsil, nearly 85 km from Beed, when the bus was travelling from Pune to Nanded.

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According to preliminary information, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp bend, causing the bus to overturn. Fortunately, all passengers had a narrow escape, and no fatalities were reported.

"The vehicle veered off the road and overturned onto the side of the road, triggering panic among the passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time," an official mentioned.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from the Ambhora Police Station rushed to the scene. With the assistance of local residents, authorities promptly launched a rescue operation to evacuate the passengers safely.

A few passengers suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a government hospital in Ahilyanagar for treatment, an official said.

To minimize inconvenience, the police arranged an alternative private bus to help the stranded passengers continue their journey.

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The overturned vehicle was later removed from the roadside with the help of cranes, restoring normal traffic movement in the area.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Punjab tragedy: 9 killed as pick-up vehicle carrying 32 people to Amritsar for relative's last rites rams into truck