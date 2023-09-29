The train services were disrupted in Punjab as the farmers ‘rail roko’ agitation entered 2nd day today. Farmers in large numbers squatted on tracks as part of their 'rail roko' agitation to demand a financial package for losses incurred in recent floods, a legal guarantee to MSP, withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi and compensation and jobs for families of farmers who died during the agitation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railway officials told news PTI that while some trains were cancelled, routes of several trains have been diverted while some trains are being short terminated due to the three-day stir.

The protesting farmers led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said the agitation against the Union government will continue till 30 September. Several farmer groups, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Azaad Kisan Committee Doaba, BKU (Behramke), BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and BKU (Chottu Ram), are participating in the protest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stir is underway at 17 places in Punjab, including in Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, and Amritsar.

In Amritsar, farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track in Devidas Pura. In Hoshiarpur, the members of the Azad Kisan Committee, Doaba, sat on dharna at the local railway station. If the demands are not met by that time, the next course of action will be decided, he said as reported by PTI.

Meawnhile, the stir has left many rail passengers stranded in Punjab and Haryana. "The matter is between the Centre and the farmers. Why should passengers face harassment. Since yesterday, we have been waiting at the railway station, but there is no surety when our train will come," said an elderly passenger at the Ludhiana railway station who was travelling to Patna told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 28 September, hundreds of railway passengers travelling to various destinations, including Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were stranded at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station in Haryana as rail movement was hit in neighbouring Punjab due to the protest.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

What are farmers demanding? The farmers are demanding a financial package for the flood-affected people in north India, a legal guarantee for minimum support price on all crops, and a debt waiver for farmers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmer leader Gurbachan Singh said on Thursday that Farmers want a ₹50,000-crore flood relief package for north Indian states and MSP as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, PTI has reported.

He has demanded a waiver of the entire debt of farmers and labourers, and ₹10 lakh and a government job in compensation to the kin of each farmer who died during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!