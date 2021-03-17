Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the centre to review the Covid-19 immunisation strategy amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. He asked to vaccinate all age group in selected areas.

He suggested an occupation-based immunisation drive during his virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers about the Covid-19 situation in India and the vaccination drive.

"In the VC with PM @NarendModi Ji, sought review of immunisation strategy to vaccinate all age groups in affected areas & also called for occupation-based immunisation. This will not only help in checking superspreaders but also the normalisation of critical activities," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

He also suggested administering the vaccine to school and college students, teachers, judges, bus drivers and conductors, panches and sarpances, mayors, municipal committee presidents, councillors, MLAs and MPs to pave the way for normalisation of crucial activities and to check COVID-19 super-spreaders.

Singh said that where the outcome of weekly testing in any area shows double the positivity rates should be considered for vaccination of all age groups. This would lead to better outcomes than the periodic cycles of vaccination targeting a small section of the population in each cycle, he said.

He stressed on the demand for permission by the Centre to use the State Disaster Relief Fund for COVID management. The Ministry of Home Affairs may issue the approval urgently, he said.

PM Modi told states to stop the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus immediately. He expressed concern about the high positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (MP) and rising cases in Punjab and Maharashtra. “70 districts of the country witnessed 150% rise in the last few weeks. This emerging "second peak" of coronavirus has to be stopped immediately. If we do not stop this growing pandemic now, then a country-wide outbreak can occur," warned Modi.

As per the health ministry data, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new cases. They collectively account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours which is highest in last four weeks. 83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has crawled at 2.34 lakh comprising 2.05% of the total cases after coming down to 1.2% two months ago. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of India’s total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60%.

With inputs from PTI

