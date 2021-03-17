Punjab urges Centre to review COVID-19 immunisation strategy as cases surge

As per the health ministry data, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new cases. They collectively account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours which is highest in last four weeks. 83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.