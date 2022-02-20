OPEN APP
Punjab, UP elections live updates: Polling begins on 59 seats for third phase of UP polls

Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will begin today. (HT_PRINT)Premium
1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2022, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

  • Polling in Punjab began from 8 am and will held till 6 pm, according to an official of the chief electoral office
  • While over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

With Punjab beginning its voting session for 117 assembly seats today, along with the third phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh going on polls on Sunday, here are the key highlights from both the states

20 Feb 2022, 08:08:30 AM IST

Polling begins on 59 seats for third phase of UP polls

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

