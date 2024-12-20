Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Punjab recorded 20.18 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.18 °C and 21.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 13% with a wind speed of 13 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:34 AM and will set at 05:42 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Punjab is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 9.28 °C and a maximum of 22.01 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 11%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Punjab, the AQI today is 387.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Punjab for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.