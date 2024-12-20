Hello User
Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Punjab recorded 20.18 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.18 °C and a maximum of 21.5 °C.

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Punjab recorded 20.18 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.18 °C and 21.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 13% with a wind speed of 13 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:34 AM and will set at 05:42 PM

Punjab AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 387.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Punjab is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 9.28 °C and a maximum of 22.01 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 11%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Punjab, the AQI today is 387.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Punjab for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Punjab Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202420.18Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.71Sky is clear
December 23, 202421.08Sky is clear
December 24, 202419.62Sky is clear
December 25, 202420.25Sky is clear
December 26, 202421.20Sky is clear
December 27, 202421.32Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

