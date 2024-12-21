Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Punjab recorded 20.71 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.19 °C and 21.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 12% with a wind speed of 12 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:34 AM and will set at 05:43 PM

Punjab AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 358.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Punjab is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.02 °C and a maximum of 22.24 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 11%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Punjab Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 20.71 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 21.17 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 21.30 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 20.77 Few clouds December 26, 2024 20.89 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.98 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 20.66 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear