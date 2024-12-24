Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Punjab recorded 19.35 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.32 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 39% with a wind speed of 39 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 05:44 PM
Punjab AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 277.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Punjab is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.18 °C and a maximum of 21.68 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Punjab is 277.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.
Weather prediction in Punjab for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Punjab Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|19.35
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|20.75
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|21.47
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|19.89
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|19.30
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|19.76
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|20.09
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|23.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|Kolkata
|22.37 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|25.38 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Hyderabad
|25.37 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|21.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|17.43 °C
|Light rain
