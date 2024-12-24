Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Punjab recorded 19.35 °C on December 24, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.32 °C and a maximum of 20.84 °C.

Punjab AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 277.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Punjab is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.18 °C and a maximum of 21.68 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Punjab is 277.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Punjab for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Punjab Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 19.35 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 20.75 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 21.47 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 19.89 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 19.30 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 19.76 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 20.09 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain