Punjab weather: Schools, colleges shut till Sept 7, traffic jam in Zirakpur, alert near Sutlej river — Top updates

Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Wednesday that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till September 7 amid the fear over flood situation. The announcement came as Punjab grapples with heavy rains and flood-like situation.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rains in Punjab have also worsened the flood situation in the state.

Punjab weather: NDRF teams carry out Flood Water Rescue (FWR) operations in flood-affected areas, on Tuesday.

Punjab weather: Top 10 updates 1. Punjab's Rupnagar district administration on Wednesday asked locals living near the Sutlej river to remain on alert as heavy water has been discharged from the Bhakra Dam following heavy rain in its catchment area in Himachal Pradesh.

According to news agency PTI, the water level in the Bhakra dam was 1,677.84 feet at 6 am on Wednesday – against its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet. The water inflow in the dam was 86,822 cusecs while the outflow was 65,042 cusecs.

2. Officials said in view of the heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the water discharge is being increased from 65,000 cusecs to 75,000 cusecs from the dam and villages in the Nangal area in Punjab may be impacted.

"The villages are Harsa Bela, Bela Ramgarh, Bela Dhiani Upper, Bela Dhiani Lower, Sensowal, Elgra, Bela Shiv Singh, Bhalan, Bhanam, Singhpura, Palasi, Taraf Majara and Majari," they said.

In this image posted on Sept. 2, 2025, BSF personnel evacuate villagers from a flood-hit area in Ferozepur district of Punjab.

3. In a video message, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains appealed to people living near the Sutlej river to move to safer places.

4. The Patiala district administration also issued an alert for the residents of villages near the Ghaggar river in the Rajpura sub-division.

5. According to an advisory, the residents of villages Sanjarpur, Untsar, Darba, Salempur, Shamshpur, Jandamgoli, Harpalan, Rampur, Saunta, Marian, Kapoori, Kamalpur, Sarala Kalan, Sarala Khurd, Kami Khurd, Chamaru, Lachhru Khurd, Mehdudan, Manjoli, Maru, Jambomajra, Jamitgarh, Mahamadpur and nearby areas should remain alert.

6. The Punjab government extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shree Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all govt/aided/recognised & private schools, colleges, universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.

7. The Punjab government said 30 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 evacuated since August 1.