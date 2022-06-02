Punjab will restore security cover of 420 VVIPs from 7 June, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab will restore security cover of 420 VVIPs from 7 June, says Bhagwant Mann1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- The development comes after the death of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot on 29 May, by 8-10 unidentified assailants
CHANDIGARH :The Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday that the security cover for all 420 VVIPs of the state will be restored from 7 June.
The development comes after the death of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot on 29 May, by 8-10 unidentified assailants. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was 28 years old at the time of his death.
Moose Wala's death after his security cover was withdrawn by the state along with other VVIPs.
The Punjab government on Thursday informed the High Court that the security cover was withdrawn because they needed the security personnel for Operation Bluestar's anniversary on 6 June.
The Mann-led Punjab government was heavily slammed with criticism over curtailing security for VVIPs since Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead.
Punjab Governemnt's mention of Operation BlueStar was in reference to the military offensive in June 1984 to eliminate terrorists who were hiding at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The Punjab CM visited Delhi today and met with Arvind Kejriwal. Mann has announced a judicial commission headed by a high court judge to investigate the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.
The Punjab Police have said a gang rivalry was behind the murder of the singer. Canada-based gangster in an unverified Facebook post claimed responsibility for the killing.
Sidhu Moose Wala's father in a letter to Mann criticised his government for linking his son's murder to a gang war and demanded an apology from the Punjab Police chief.
