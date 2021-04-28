OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab witnesses record jump of 142 Covid-19 deaths, adds 6,472 cases

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 142 fatalities due to COVID-19 that pushed the death toll to 8,772 while 6,472 fresh cases took the cumulative tally to 3,58,186, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 53,426 from 51,936 on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Of the latest fatalities, 22 were reported from Gurdaspur, 18 from Amritsar, 17 from Sangrur, 15 from Ludhiana, 12 from Mohali and 10 from Patiala, it said.

Ludhiana saw the highest number of fresh cases at 952, followed by 867 in Mohali, 614 in Jalandhar, 597 in Patiala and 501 in Amritsar, among other districts

As many as 5,272 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,95,988, the bulletin said.

There are 97 critical patients in the state who are on ventilator support while 700 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 71,07,801 samples have been collected for testing, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 41,122 with 772 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 457 as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, a medical bulletin stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
On Air India, Pandey said the due diligence process is on and it will take a few months to complete the process.Premium Premium

Covid may force govt to backload disinvstment programme for FY22: DIPAM secy

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST
Aadhar Housing Finance managing director and CEO D S Tripathi expects the impact on economic activities till May.Premium Premium

NBFCs may not see much impact of second wave of COVID-19; pent-up demand to help

2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Uber also announced partnerships with Avis Budget Group Inc, Hertz and other vehicle rental agencies.Premium Premium

Uber app in US to enable users to book vaccines, rental cars

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST
Expenditure Secretary T V SomanathanPremium Premium

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

There are 6,306 active cases in the union territory, it said.

The bulletin stated that 435 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons stands at 34,359.

So far, 3,97,590 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 3,55,384 have tested negative while reports of 72 are awaited, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout