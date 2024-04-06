Punjab woman paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran; BJP leader hits out at CM Bhagwant Mann, says 'Taliban is here'
Four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly assaulting and parading a 55-year-old woman semi-naked in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran. Here's what we know about the case so far:
A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked on the streets of Voltoha village in Punjab's Tarn Taran. The incident took place on the evening of March 31, around a month after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, news agency ANI reported.