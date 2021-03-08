On the occasion of International Women's Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the state government has made some changes in the state budget to allows travel-free services for women across the state on all government buses.

The state government has also announced to start eight new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women.

The chief minister on Monday took to Twitter to say: "I am happy to share that Punjab Govt has decided to make travel free for women across the state in all Government buses. We have been persistent in our efforts to empower our women and we will continue doing the same. Happy InternationalWomensDay to everyone."

Noting that the government will be issuing appointment letters for various posts for women, he also noted: This International Womens Day we will kickstart 8 new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women, including issuing appointment letters for 2047 Lady Teachers, 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks. More power to our women!

Every year on March 8, this day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

He also asserted that farmers, healthcare, education, women, social security and development of state infrastructure form the core pillars of the State Budget and our governance.

He tweeted: "Happy with the way our 5th Budget has maintained balance between Punjab's present needs and the needs of our future generations. Farmers, Healthcare, Education, Women, Social Security & Development of State Infrastructure form the core pillars of the State Budget and our governance."

He also said: ₹17051 Cr have been earmarked for the development of farmers.

The welfare of Farmers has been the special focus of our Budget. ₹17051 Cr have been earmarked for the development of farmers. We will be doing a new round of Debt Waiver for farmers and landless farm workers along with launch of "Kamyaab Kisan, Khushaal Punjab" to improve farmers' income, he added.





