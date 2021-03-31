The chief minister's office in Punjab announced that women in Punjab can travel for free in all Government-run buses within the state from Thursday. The formal approval of the scheme was stamped by the cabinet earlier in the day.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that the state government has made some changes in the state budget to allows travel-free services for women across the state on all government buses.

Later, the chief minister said on social media: "I am happy to share that Punjab Govt has decided to make travel free for women across the state in all Government buses. We have been persistent in our efforts to empower our women and we will continue doing the same. Happy InternationalWomensDay to everyone."

On the same day, the chief minister also announced to start eight new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women while presenting the state budget.

Noting that the government will be issuing appointment letters for various posts for women, he also noted: This International Womens Day we will kickstart 8 new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women, including issuing appointment letters for 2047 Lady Teachers, 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks. More power to our women!

