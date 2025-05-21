Punjab-Haryana water dispute: Bhakra dam gets counter-terror security cover of 296 armed CISF personnel

New Delhi:The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 armed CISF personnel for providing a counter-terrorist security cover to the Bhakra dam amid the continuing standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the Union home ministry has directed that the force be deployed at the dam, located in Nangal along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, in view of threat perception reports prepared for it by central intelligence and security agencies.

A total of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will be deployed at the Bhakra dam for securing it against any sabotage or terrorist attack-like threat, the sources said.

The force will take position as soon as logistics and accommodation issues are addressed for the troops there, they said.

The Centre's decision comes amid a dispute between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of its water.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on May 2 chaired a high-level meeting which advised to carry out the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dam to Haryana for some days to meet the state's urgent water requirements.

The two states are at loggerheads over the distribution of water with the AAP government in Punjab refusing to share water from the Bhakra dam, saying the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

Bhakra dam is Asia's second tallest at 225.55 m after the 261m Tehri dam.