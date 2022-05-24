Punjabi language test mandatory for applying to Group C, D posts in state1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2022, 06:31 PM IST
The decision, taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is aimed towards promoting the language
The decision, taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is aimed towards promoting the language
Listen to this article
The Punjab government has made it mandatory for candidates applying for its Group C and D posts to clear a Punjabi language test with at least 50% marks.
The decision, taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is aimed towards promoting the language.
Mann said it will now be mandatory for all candidates applying for Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi language eligibility test with a minimum of 50% marks prior to competing for the recruitment exam.
It was also informed during the meeting that the state government on 5 May kick-started a drive to fill 26,454 vacancies, including a large number of posts from the Group C and D categories.
The meeting was also attended by chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, principal secretary higher education and languages Jaspreet Talwar, secretary employment generation Kumar Rahul besides others.