The incident of a woman CISF constable slapping Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport for her previous comments over protesting farmers stirred a political controversy. Days later, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, have claimed that an alleged assault of a Punjabi-origin non-resident Indian in Himachal Pradesh is linked with the case.

According to a PTI report, a Punjabi-origin NRI Kawaljit Singh on Saturday was allegedly beaten by a group of local men after an argument over parking in Himachal Pradesh. NRI Kawaljit Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar. After the attacked he claimed that he was targeted as he was Punjabi, but Himachal Pradesh police denied it and said the incident is not linked to any “interstate or inter-community dispute", reported PTI.

The incident has sparked a row with Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanding action from the Himachal Pradesh government in the case.

Majithia and Aujla even suggested that the attack was linked to the recent incident involving actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport.

Kawaljit Singh, who was living with his Spanish wife in Spain for 25 years, returned to Punjab recently. Singh said he went along with his wife and a relative to the tourist destination of Dalhousie two days ago.

Singh alleges police apathy in incident Singh alleged that he was attacked by a group of around 100 people following an argument over some parking issue. He also alleged police apathy in the matter. But a senior IPS officer from Himachal Pradesh rejected Singh's claims.

"Singh had come to Khajjiar in Chamba district and was doing palm reading for some women. Someone felt offended by this act and there was a scuffle. Later, both parties reached a compromise in front of the police," IG (Northern Range) Santosh Patial told PTI on Saturday.

"He had given in writing that he wants no legal action and left," the police officer said. "There is nothing like an interstate or inter-community dispute and tourists are welcome in Himachal," Patial said.

"Thousands of tourists are coming to the state every day during the summer season and it is just an isolated incident that occurred as some people felt offended by Singh's actions," he said.

