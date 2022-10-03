Punjabi singer Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar, was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali with injuries after being allegedly rammed into by a vehicle at a local dhaba in Mohali
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In an unfortunate incident, a heated argument between two unknown people left the Punjabi singer Alfaaz, aka Amanjot Singh Panwar severely injured in Mohali, Punjab. The singer was immediately taken to hospital in Mohali on Saturday. Later it was informed by Yo Yo Honey Singh that Alfaaz is “out of danger", on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In an unfortunate incident, a heated argument between two unknown people left the Punjabi singer Alfaaz, aka Amanjot Singh Panwar severely injured in Mohali, Punjab. The singer was immediately taken to hospital in Mohali on Saturday. Later it was informed by Yo Yo Honey Singh that Alfaaz is “out of danger", on Sunday.
Amanjot Singh garnered nationwide attention for his song ‘Yaar Bathere’. The singer was leaving the Pal Dhaba with his three friends after food. However, a person named Vicky, who was also a former employee at the eatery, entered into a heated argument with the eatery owner over pending dues.
Amanjot Singh garnered nationwide attention for his song ‘Yaar Bathere’. The singer was leaving the Pal Dhaba with his three friends after food. However, a person named Vicky, who was also a former employee at the eatery, entered into a heated argument with the eatery owner over pending dues.
Out of nowhere, Vicky approached the singer to mediate and clear his dues with the Dhaba owner. However, Amanjot refused to do so. Meanwhile, Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle, reported ANI.
Out of nowhere, Vicky approached the singer to mediate and clear his dues with the Dhaba owner. However, Amanjot refused to do so. Meanwhile, Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle, reported ANI.
The singer suffered several injuries on his head, arms and legs and was taken to hospital by his friends. The suspected accused ran away from the spot but was later nabbed by the Mohali Police. As of now, the police have registered a case against him at the Sohna Police station.
The singer suffered several injuries on his head, arms and legs and was taken to hospital by his friends. The suspected accused ran away from the spot but was later nabbed by the Mohali Police. As of now, the police have registered a case against him at the Sohna Police station.
Fellow Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh updated about the health of singer Alfaz on his social media account and shared a picture of the 'Haye Mera Dil' singer from the hospital. In his post, he wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." He later deleted his post from his account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fellow Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh updated about the health of singer Alfaz on his social media account and shared a picture of the 'Haye Mera Dil' singer from the hospital. In his post, he wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." He later deleted his post from his account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hours later, Yo Yo Honey Singh deleted the post and shared another post, reported ANI. In his new post, Honey Singh wrote, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."
Hours later, Yo Yo Honey Singh deleted the post and shared another post, reported ANI. In his new post, Honey Singh wrote, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."
Punjabi Singer Alfaaz has given some of major Punjabi hits, that have managed to increase the fan base of the singer beyond the state. One of his super hit songs are, 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi' and many more.
Punjabi Singer Alfaaz has given some of major Punjabi hits, that have managed to increase the fan base of the singer beyond the state. One of his super hit songs are, 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi' and many more.