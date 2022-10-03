Fellow Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh updated about the health of singer Alfaz on his social media account and shared a picture of the 'Haye Mera Dil' singer from the hospital. In his post, he wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." He later deleted his post from his account.

