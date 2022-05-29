Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Two others were also injured in the incident.

News agency PTI quoted deputy superintendent of police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh as saying that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep with his two friends at village Jawahar Ke.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in a critical condition where he was declared dead. His two friends have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment, according to Dr Ranjeet Rai, a civil surgeon at Mansa Hospital.

The Congress party extended their condolence for Moosewala's death and said that it stands united in this moment of grief.

“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moosewala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation," Congress wrote on Twitter.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party added.

This comes a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security for Moosewala and 423 other former MLAs, Jathedars, heads of Deras, and police officers.

Moosewala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. However, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year.