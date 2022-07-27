Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passes away at 63

Safri was actively involved in the Bhangra music scene since the 1980s. He also had formed his band named Safri Boyz Band in 1990. Some of the famous songs from his band were Boliyan, Ik Dil Karey, Rangle Punjab, O Rabba, Maa, Boli Boli and many more.

