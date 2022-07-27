Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passes away at 63

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passes away at 632 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.
Veteran Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri, known as the Bhangra star passed away on 26 July. He was 63.
Veteran Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri, known as the Bhangra star passed away on 26 July. He was 63.
Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.
Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.
Safri was actively involved in the Bhangra music scene since the 1980s. He also had formed his band named Safri Boyz Band in 1990. Some of the famous songs from his band were Boliyan, Ik Dil Karey, Rangle Punjab, O Rabba, Maa, Boli Boli and many more.
Safri was actively involved in the Bhangra music scene since the 1980s. He also had formed his band named Safri Boyz Band in 1990. Some of the famous songs from his band were Boliyan, Ik Dil Karey, Rangle Punjab, O Rabba, Maa, Boli Boli and many more.
According to news agency ANI, the 'Tu Hoor Sonhiye' singer was reportedly admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues.
According to news agency ANI, the 'Tu Hoor Sonhiye' singer was reportedly admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues.
After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage.
After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage.
After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but couldn't survive and passed away on 26 July.
After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but couldn't survive and passed away on 26 July.
After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri's death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry.
After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri's death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry.
Confirming the news about Safri's demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri."
Confirming the news about Safri's demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri."
Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, "Safri Saab" followed by joined-hand emoticons.
Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, "Safri Saab" followed by joined-hand emoticons.
Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram story which features Gill, Babbal Rai along with the late singer Balwinder Safri. He captioned the video, "Eh Mulakaat Hmesha yaad rahugi. Waheguru apne charna vch niwas bandhan."
Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram story which features Gill, Babbal Rai along with the late singer Balwinder Safri. He captioned the video, "Eh Mulakaat Hmesha yaad rahugi. Waheguru apne charna vch niwas bandhan."
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweeted his picture and wrote, "Waheguru. Balwinder Safri Ji."
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweeted his picture and wrote, "Waheguru. Balwinder Safri Ji."
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, “Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of Punjabi fans around the world.
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, “Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of Punjabi fans around the world.
Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the ‘Par Linghade’ singer and wrote, “Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore…. Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji."
Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the ‘Par Linghade’ singer and wrote, “Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore…. Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji."