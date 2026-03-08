Punjab's most wanted gangster Amritpal Singh nabbed at Moldova border after Interpol Red Notice

Punjab's most wanted gangster, Amritpal Singh was detained at the Moldova border, following an Interpol Red Notice that was issued on the request of Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies. Amritpal is linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and involved in making extortion calls to businessmen in Punjab, a police officer said on Saturday.

Legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition to India so that he can face the law, the DGP Gaurav Yadav said, reported PTI.

Who is Amritpal Singh? Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam is reportedly wanted in multiple serious criminal cases in Punjab and has been absconding abroad for a considerable period, said DGP Yadav.

Amritpal – a native of Dalam Nangal village in Gurdaspur's Batala – fled India on a fake passport, but still keeps making extortion calls to businessmen, especially in Amritsar region.

Punjab's most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam (28), has been detained at the Moldova border while attempting to cross into war-hit Ukraine, following sustained tracking of his movements by Punjab Police and central agencies. Moldova is a landlocked country that shares its borders with Ukraine and Romania in Eastern Europe.

In November last year, police arrested two associates of Amritpal, who were tasked by him to carry out target killings.

What are the charges against Amritpal? Amritpal Singh faces charges in at least four separate cases involving drug smuggling, murder, and attempted murder. These cases are registered in Gurdaspur.

“Amrit Dalam's detention marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to track and bring back offenders evading justice overseas,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell set up by Punjab Police Besides Dalam, Punjab Police have also identified 61 foreign-based gangsters who are operating from abroad while executing criminal activities in Punjab through their local associates. Amritpal is one of them.

To expedite their extradition, the Punjab Police has set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), and it is currently pursuing these fugitive gangsters hiding abroad.

The OFTEC is headed by Deputy Inspector General (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary.