Punjab's ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme: Registration, benefits and key things you should know

Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to rollout the ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme for every family in the state. Mann said the process will start in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, where special health camps will be put for two to three days.

According to PTI, Mann said, “A few days ago, we announced that we would provide ₹10 lakhs health insurance to every family in the state.” Claimed as first-of-its-kind comprehensive healthcare scheme in the country, the scheme aims to cover three crore residents across the state.

What are its benefits? Under this scheme, "every citizen of Punjab will get free and better treatment," Mann said, adding they will be eligible for cashless treatment up to ₹ 10 lakh. 2. “Under this card, beneficiaries will receive free and quality treatment for 2,000 health services,” Mann revealed.

3. He mentioned, “Along with all government hospitals, most private hospitals in the state will also be linked to this scheme.”

4. Mann stated the one may benefit from this scheme through a 'CM Health Card, saying, “'Using the CM Health Card, people will be able to avail the benefit of cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakhs. People across the state will be able to avail the benefits of the Chief Minister Health Card after registration."

What is the registration process? The registration for this scheme will begin from September 23, Tuesday. 2. "It will be a simple registration process using Aadhaar card, voter card or Passport," according to Mann.

3. Health cards under it will be issued at Seva Kendras or Common Service Centres (CSCs), DD News report said. Moreover, citizens can register online through their Aadhaar card or Voter ID to get a health card.

Kejriwal on Punjab governance “Punjab is now the first state in India to provide its citizens free healthcare, education, electricity and bus travel,” HT quoted AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal as saying during the launch of the scheme earlier in July.

Kejriwal stated that inspired by the message of “Sarbat da Bhala” (welfare of all) given by the great Gurus, the Punjab government has taken initiatives aimed at benefiting every section of society. He emphasised that this principle is why the AAP has consistently prioritised quality healthcare and education, enabling people to progress in life. He added that those who talk about making India a “Vishwaguru” (global leader) have, in the past, failed to provide these essential services, which has caused the country to fall behind.

