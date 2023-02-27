Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to uphold law and order in the state, promising that nobody will be permitted to disrupt the peace. Mann emphasized that the state has previously suffered a great deal, and now, the people only desires peace and progress.

Although some separatist factions are trying to impede the state's peace and prosperity, their intentions will not be allowed to prevail, the CM said.

Mann's statements come in the aftermath of an incident where Amritpal Singh, a self-proclaimed Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathizer, and his associates stormed a police station in Ajnala, brandishing swords and guns. Singh's supporters broke through barricades, demanding the release of an individual accused of kidnapping. Amritpal heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De."

Mann condemned the attack, calling it an unpardonable offense that should be denounced by all. He further stated that the individuals who used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield while carrying it to a police station in Ajnala cannot be considered as ‘waris’ of Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said, "The Guru Granth Sahib is a source of inspiration for all of us and we must take inspiration from it rather than taking cover under it for protection from unlawful activities."

The chief minister also mentions that the group funded from across the border are attempting to undermine Punjab's peace and progress.

Such people are acting as puppets in the hands of Pakistan. But the Punjab Police personnel are capable of safeguarding the interests of the state and its people, Mann said.

Mann stated that Punjab Police are capable of protecting the state's interests and citizens. Previously, political parties used divisive agendas to garner votes, but the entry of the AAP in politics forced traditional parties to reassess their strategies.

He said that, earlier, parties used to seek votes on the "divisive agenda".

However, a paradigm shift was witnessed in the political system with the entry of AAP, which forced the traditional parties to reset their agenda, Mann said.

Mann praised the AAP for prioritizing healthcare, education, and employment, as well as fulfilling their significant campaign promises in just 11 months.

