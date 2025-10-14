Puran Kumar's ‘suicide’: Chandigarh court asks IPS officer's wife to identify body amid post-mortem standoff

The Chandigarh Police moved an application in a local court, seeking to direct Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar's wife Amneet Kumar to identify her husband's body "for the purpose of post-mortem proceedings."

Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly died by suicide on October 7. His wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has refused consent for post-mortem and cremation until her demands are met.

Amneet P Kumar demanded that state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Narendra Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family is also seeking their arrest.

What did Chandigarh court say? In a notice issued to Puran Kumar's family, the court said, "Whereas DSP/Member-IO of the Chandigarh Police has moved an application thereby seeking directions to you (Complainant) to identify the dead body of your deceased husband, namely Shri Y Puran Kumar, IPS at the PGIMER, Chandigarh for the purpose of post-mortem proceedings."

"Thus, you are hereby directed to file a reply to the above-said application (copy enclosed) either personally or through counsel on 15.10.2025, failing of which the application will be decided on merits," the notice read.

The court will hear the matter tomorrow. "Given under my hand and seal of this court on 14th day of October 2025," the notice added.

Puran Kumar's 'suicide' case Puran Kumar, a Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself at his residence on October 7. He was recently posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Kapur and Bijarniya are among eight senior officers named in a note purportedly left behind by Kumar, accusing them of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.”

As Puran Kumar's death triggered a controversy, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on an extended leave, and IPS Om Parkash Singh was assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

Former Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, who is also an accused in the case, was transferred to Rohtak as Superintendent of Police.

The Chandigarh Police filed an FIR based on the ‘final note’ by the deceased police officer. Police added charges under the SC/ST Act based on an appeal from the officer's wife.

Puran Kumar's post-mortem awaited The Chandigarh Police said all the angles are being thoroughly investigated by the Special Investigation Team in the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in a fair, impartial and transparent manner.

According to PTI, the Chandigarh Police also stated that a request was made to the director of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, to conduct the post-mortem by a board of doctors comprising ballistic, toxicology, forensic, and fingerprint experts, in the presence of an executive magistrate, with videography and photography.

A board was duly constituted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER), for a post-mortem examination.

But the family members of the deceased have not come forward for the post-mortem proceedings, so it could not be conducted so far, said a police officer in a report submitted to the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday.