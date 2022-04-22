Pure EV to recall 2,000 scooters after a man dies in Telangana due to explosion

The company does not have any record of sale or service availed by the user quoted in the media, it said. “From our customer database we do not have any record of sale done or service availed by the quoted user in the media. Our dealer is exploring whether the vehicle was purchased through second-hand sale from any of our first buyer." The company is fully cooperating with the local investigating agencies and has instructed its dealer to get complete details of the incident from the reported user, it added. With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the central government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.