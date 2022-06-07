Puri: Devotees will be allowed to witness Lord Jagannath's Snana Jatra on 14 June. Details here2 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- Devotees can see the ritual happen both from inside and outside the temple. It will also be telecast live.
As every public activity of the humankind returns to normalcy, so does their festivities, after a gap of almost two years. The coronavirus pandemic had brought everything to a halt during this period.
As every public activity of the humankind returns to normalcy, so does their festivities, after a gap of almost two years. The coronavirus pandemic had brought everything to a halt during this period.
However, devotees of Jagannath will be able to witness the sibling deities' on ‘Snana Mandap’ (bathing pandal) this year. The ritual will be held on the 12th century shrine. The Snana Jatra will also be telecast live.
However, devotees of Jagannath will be able to witness the sibling deities' on ‘Snana Mandap’ (bathing pandal) this year. The ritual will be held on the 12th century shrine. The Snana Jatra will also be telecast live.
Devotees can see the ritual happen both from inside and outside the temple. The Snana Jatra is also called Deva Snana Purnima falls on 14 June this year.
Devotees can see the ritual happen both from inside and outside the temple. The Snana Jatra is also called Deva Snana Purnima falls on 14 June this year.
The decision was taken at the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb and attended by the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) VV Yadav and other senior district officials.
The decision was taken at the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb and attended by the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) VV Yadav and other senior district officials.
The devotees will be allowed to watch the ritual take place, but not touch the idols, VV Yadav said.
The devotees will be allowed to watch the ritual take place, but not touch the idols, VV Yadav said.
“All rituals and arrangements from Snana Jatra till Niladri Bije (Lord’s entry into temple after Ratha Jatra) were finalised at the crucial meeting of the Managing Committee meeting held today." Yadav told reporters.
“All rituals and arrangements from Snana Jatra till Niladri Bije (Lord’s entry into temple after Ratha Jatra) were finalised at the crucial meeting of the Managing Committee meeting held today." Yadav told reporters.
He said the meeting had a detailed discussion on each arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face difficulties during the festival.
He said the meeting had a detailed discussion on each arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face difficulties during the festival.
Durga Das Mohapatra, a member of the Managing Committee, said that the devotees can have darshan of the deities for three hours on Snana Bedi after the completion of Hati Besha (elephant attre) of the Lord.
Durga Das Mohapatra, a member of the Managing Committee, said that the devotees can have darshan of the deities for three hours on Snana Bedi after the completion of Hati Besha (elephant attre) of the Lord.
At least 108 pitchers of holy water would be poured on the deities during the bathing ritual.
At least 108 pitchers of holy water would be poured on the deities during the bathing ritual.
As per the schedule of rituals for Snana Jatra, which was finalised at the meeting, Pahandi (procession) of the deities will start at 4 am and end by 6 am. The Jala Bije ritual will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.
As per the schedule of rituals for Snana Jatra, which was finalised at the meeting, Pahandi (procession) of the deities will start at 4 am and end by 6 am. The Jala Bije ritual will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.
The Chera Pahara ritual is scheduled to take place at 12.15 pm while the Hati Besha ritual will be held between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm.
The Chera Pahara ritual is scheduled to take place at 12.15 pm while the Hati Besha ritual will be held between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm.
Devotees were denied participation in the Ratha Jatra and associated rituals for two years in 2020 and 2021 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Devotees were denied participation in the Ratha Jatra and associated rituals for two years in 2020 and 2021 in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The state government this time has made elaborate arrangements for allowing devotees to participate in the festival keeping in view the significant improvement in the pandemic situation.
The state government this time has made elaborate arrangements for allowing devotees to participate in the festival keeping in view the significant improvement in the pandemic situation.