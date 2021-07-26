Puri first city in India to have safe drinking tap water: Odisha Govt

NEW DELHI: In a push for safe drinking water, Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government has declared Puri as the first city in the country to have city-wide safe drinking tap water .

The state government is also working on rolling out safe drinking tap water supplies in 16 more towns including Cuttack, Rourkela and Berhampur, with the move benefitting around a 4 million strong urban population.

“The State Government has planned to cover all urban areas of Odisha by March 2022, making it the state first to do so in India. Supplying drink-from-tap quality water to every home, similar to developed nations like USA, England, Japan, Singapore," the state government said in a statement.

“It includes 24/7 helpline centre with IVRS for grievance redressal, the inauguration of mobile water testing laboratory and quick response team for rapid redressal of water supply complaints," the statement added.

The Odisha state government’s scheme comes in the backdrop of 41.14% rural households provided with tap water connection since the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched in 2019 by the union government.

“Puri now joins the international league of cities providing safe & pure water directly drinkable from taps. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated the ‘Sujal-Drink From Tap Mission’ to the residents of Puri town to provide clean drinking water to the local residents," it said.

While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“After achieving universal coverage of piped drinking water supply in urban areas, the Govt. of Odisha moved to the next level in public satisfaction with the Drink From Tap Mission. This mission was launched by hon’ble chief minister in October 2020 to provide drink-from-tap quality, 24x7 piped water supply to every household. Water received from household taps can be directly used for drinking and cooking without further filtering or boiling," the statement said.

The issue of water supply got prominence in the union budget presented in February again, wherein an outlay of ₹2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

“The Sujal Mission had been launched to ensure quality tapped drinking water for more than 1.5 million people in more than 15 urban areas," the Odisha state government statement added.

