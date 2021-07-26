Puri first city in India to have safe drinking tap water: Odisha Govt

“After achieving universal coverage of piped drinking water supply in urban areas, the Govt. of Odisha moved to the next level in public satisfaction with the Drink From Tap Mission. This mission was launched by hon’ble chief minister in October 2020 to provide drink-from-tap quality, 24x7 piped water supply to every household. Water received from household taps can be directly used for drinking and cooking without further filtering or boiling," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}